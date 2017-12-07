Plan on Thursday night ramp closures at I-10/I-17 “Stack” in Phoenix

Drivers who use ramps connecting Interstate 10 and Interstate 17 at the “Stack” interchange in Phoenix may need to use an alternate route Thursday night, Dec. 7, due to closures for maintenance work.
The Arizona Department of Transportation has scheduled the following freeway-to-freeway ramp closures for asphalt repair and storm drain cleaning:
- The eastbound I-10 ramp to northbound I-17 will be closed from 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, to 12:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 8. Consider alternate routes, including eastbound I-10 to southbound I-17 and exiting at Jefferson Street. Drivers can then turn left on Jefferson Street before using the northbound I-17 frontage road to a northbound on-ramp at Adams Street.
- The northbound I-17 ramp to westbound I-10 will be closed from 11 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, to 1 a.m. Friday, Dec. 8. Consider alternate routes, including northbound I-17 to the Thomas Road exit. Drivers can then turn left on Thomas Road to reach the southbound I-17 on-ramp and travel to the southbound I-17 ramp to westbound I-10.
- The southbound I-17 ramp to eastbound I-10 will be closed from 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, to 2 a.m. Friday, Dec. 8. Consider alternate routes, including continuing south on I-17 and exiting at Jefferson Street. Drivers can then turn left on Jefferson Street before using the northbound I-17 frontage road to a northbound on-ramp at Adams Street.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855-71208530 or e-mail Projects@azdot.gov. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.