Sunny, above-normal temperatures Jan. 19

Look for highs in the low 70s across the northern zones and the middle 70s in the central city and points south and west, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Today – sunny skies and above-normal temperatures will continue for one more day here in central Arizona. Look for highs in the low 70s across the northern zones and the middle 70s in the central city and points south and west. Winds will remain on the calm side. Tonight – breezes picking up overnight as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Lows will range from the upper 40s north to the lower 50s in Phoenix and Gila Bend,” S. Waters of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to https://www.maricopa.gov/672/Learn-About-FCD.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.