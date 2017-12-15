Sunny, 68˚F-71˚F range Dec. 15

Daytime highs will step back into the 68˚F-71˚F range around the Phoenix Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Changes in the upper-level pattern will bring cooler and possibly unsettled weather this upcoming weekend. In the near term (Friday), plan on continuing dry conditions and above-average temperatures. A weak shortwave will dive south out of Utah and into Arizona later today bringing … a modest cool down for Friday despite sunny conditions. Heading into Saturday/Sunday, a second colder system with an attendant cold front will arrive out of the Pacific Northwest. Colder temperatures (60s) and increasing cloud cover are all but certain. Rain chances, on Sunday, are still in question though with model guidance wavering on the exact track and moisture return into Arizona. For now, expecting scattered light showers on Sunday with the best chances for measurable rain across the northern and eastern zones (especially higher terrain). Sunny skies will continue (Friday) with localized morning breezy conditions. Daytime highs will step back into the 68˚F-71˚F range around the Phoenix Valley. Winds will ease back into the 2-7 mph range by the afternoon with no gusts of any consequence for the second half of the day. Heading into Saturday, plan on overcast skies to start the day before pockets of sun into the afternoon. Afternoon highs will step back into the upper 60s, before the cold front and colder air arrives later in the day. Highs on Sunday will fall further into the low to mid 60s with possible shower/rain chances as the day progresses. Current guidance suggests the best chances for measurable rain on Sunday across the northern and eastern zones,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to https://www.maricopa.gov/672/Learn-About-FCD.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.