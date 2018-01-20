Storm system, possible rain Jan. 20

Highs will only reach the middle 50s in the northern zones and around 60 in the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Big changes in store. Approaching storm system will move through starting about 5 a.m. and lasting through early afternoon. Not a big rain-maker, but winds in the 20-30 mph range at times and a rather dramatic drop in temperatures. Highs will only reach the middle 50s in the northern zones and around 60 in the Valley. It will feel like winter for a day, or two. See Table 1 for times and amounts,” S. Waters of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to https://www.maricopa.gov/672/Learn-About-FCD.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.