State reminds taxpayers making deadline is important, so is driving safely

The Arizona Department of Revenue and the Arizona Department of Transportation have teamed up to remind motorists that the Tuesday, April 17, tax deadline is important but staying safe on the way to filing is just as significant.
ADOT’s Dynamic Message Signs – the overhead digital signs on the highways that feature travel and safety information – are featuring the Tax Day message:”Rush to File Taxes Slow Down on Roads.”
The tax-themed safety message is being featured on highway digital signs around the state until 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 17.
“ADOT looks for opportunities to display traffic safety messages related to front-of-mind events, like Tax Day, and remind drivers to make safe decisions” according to a release. “Driver behavior – such as choosing to speed, drive impaired, distracted or recklessly – is a factor in more than 90 percent of crashes.”
The Department of Revenue is encouraging taxpayers to e-file because it is easier and more secure, the release stated. Visit the ADOR’s E-Services page – https://www.azdor.gov/EServices/Individuals.aspx – to view the list of software providers certified to submit electronically filed returns with ADOR.
The department also offers forms that are online versions of tax forms designed for taxpayers who prefer to prepare their own returns. Arizona forms and instructions are available at https://www.azdor.gov/Forms.aspx. For more tax filing information and other Department of Revenue support resources, visit www.azdor.gov.
