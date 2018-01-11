Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey orders state flags at half-staff for fallen Vail service member

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Jan. 10 ordered that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Wednesday, Jan. 10, to honor the life of Specialist Robert W. Jones, of Vail, Arizona, who died Saturday while on assignment in Kosovo. Specialist Jones was a member of the 18th Military Police Brigade, of the U.S. Army, based in Germany.
Flags will also be flown at half-staff on the day of his interment, which will be communicated as soon as possible.
“Our state’s deepest condolences, prayers and sympathies are with Specialist Jones’s family and loved ones,” Gov. Ducey said in a press release. “We mourn the loss of this brave young soldier at just 21 years old, serving in the NATO force in Kosovo. We are forever grateful for his service and sacrifice in defense of America and our freedoms.”