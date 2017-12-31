Ring in the new year with Coors Light Free Rides on Valley Metro

Freeze the keys this New Year’s Eve and let Coors Light Free Rides and Valley Metro help you celebrate safely. In its fifth year, more than 135,000 passengers have taken free rides since it began in 2012.
Tips for taking public transit on New Year’s Eve:
- Free rides will begin at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 until end of regular service.
- Light rail will operate a regular Sunday schedule with enhanced service to support New Year’s Eve events and buses will operate a regular Sunday schedule.
- Use the code CLNYE18 for a 10 percent discount on two Uber rides to or from Valley Metro Rail stations. Begins at 3 p.m. until end of the service day.
For additional route and schedule information visit valleymetro.org.
Valley Metro provides public transit options to residents of greater Phoenix and Maricopa County including the planning and operations of a regional bus system and the development and operations of 26 miles of light rail. In fiscal year 2017, total ridership for the system was 66 million passengers. Seven high-capacity transit extensions are under construction that will create a 66-mile system by 2034.
Valley Metro also offers transit options including alternative transportation programs for seniors and people with disabilities, commuter van pools, online carpool matching, bus trip mapping, bicycle safety and telework assistance. Two boards of directors set the policy direction for the agency with the intent of advancing the regional public transit system. In October, the boards approved a “Respect the Ride” Code of Conduct, focusing on creating a safe and positive rider experience, while also discouraging disruptive, intrusive, unsafe or inappropriate behaviors in a public setting. Get the latest news at valleymetro.org.