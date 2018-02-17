Restrictions Feb. 19-22 on Loop 101, State Route 51

Drivers who use Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) and State Route 51 (Piestewa Freeway) should plan for some lane and ramp restrictions as crews collect soil and rock samples in preparation for the widening of Loop 101 from Interstate 17 to Pima Road.
The following lane restrictions are scheduled during the week of Feb. 19:
- The right lane of westbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) will be closed between Cave Creek Road and 16th Street from 9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19, to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20.
- The ramp from northbound SR 51 (Piestewa Freeway) to eastbound Loop 101 will be narrowed to one lane from 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21. Eastbound Loop 101 also will be narrowed to three lanes between SR 51 and Tatum Boulevard.
- The ramp from northbound SR 51 to eastbound Loop 101 will be narrowed to one lane, and the eastbound Loop 101 right lane will be closed between SR 51 and Tatum Boulevard, from 9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, to 5 a.m. Thursday, Feb 22.
- The Arizona Department of Transportation is scheduled to begin improvement work on Loop 101 in north Phoenix and Scottsdale in late 2018/early 2019. For more information, visit the project page.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or e-mail Projects@azdot.gov. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except when driving.