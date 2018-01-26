Ramps from westbound Loop 202 to southbound Loop 101 in Tempe area closed late Monday night

Maintenance work on freeway lights will require an overnight closure of the ramp from the westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) in the East Valley Monday night. Drivers should allow extra travel time and use alternate routes while the following restriction is in place:
The westbound Loop 202 ramp to southbound Loop 101 will be closed from 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29 to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30. Detour: Drivers can exit southbound Dobson Road to westbound University Drive to access southbound Loop 101.
