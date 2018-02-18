Presidents Day bus and light-rail schedule set for Valley Metro

On Monday, Feb. 19, Valley Metro bus and rail will operate on a Sunday schedule in observance of Presidents Day. RAPID and Express buses will not be in operation.
Customer Service will be open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and can be reached at 602–251-2039.
Riders can check schedules and plan trips with Valley Metro’s online tools.
Stay up to date by following Valley Metro on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Valley Metro provides eco-friendly public transit options to residents of greater Phoenix and Maricopa County including the planning and operations of a regional bus system and the development and operations of 26 miles of light rail. In fiscal year 2017, total ridership for the system was 66 million passengers. Seven high-capacity transit extensions are under construction that will create a 66-mile system by 2034. Valley Metro also offers transit options including alternative transportation programs for seniors and people with disabilities, commuter vanpools, online carpool matching, bus trip mapping, bicycle safety and telework assistance. Two boards of directors set the policy direction for the agency with the intent of advancing the regional public transit system.