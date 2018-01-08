Possibility for light showers Jan. 8, overnight

Afternoon temperatures will still warm into the 72˚F-75˚F range around the Valley with upper 60s to low 70s across the higher terrain locales, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“A period unsettled and wet weather is in the cards through the first half of this week. Looking at the big picture, two Pacific disturbances will move east across the Desert Southwest over the next 48 hours. The first, weaker system, arrives today bringing cloudy skies and some sprinkles/light rain through the overnight hours. The second, stronger disturbance, will affect the region Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday morning. Widespread showers and likely t-storms along with gusty conditions will accompany a strong cold frontal passage Tuesday evening. In regards to precipitation totals through Wednesday a.m., anywhere from 0.25”-0.50” is expected across the lower deserts with 0.50”-1.50” across favored up-slope higher terrain areas (snow levels will remain above 5,000 feet). A rapid drying trend will then commence over the second half of the work week. For today plan on mostly cloudy/overcast skies through the day. Afternoon temperatures will still warm into the 72˚F-75˚F range around the Valley with upper 60s to low 70s across the higher terrain locales. Variable winds will hover in the 3-8 mph range with no strong gusts to contend with. Increasing light showers later today/overnight may bring some light rain accumulations across northern and western portions of the county. Overnight lows will remain mild only falling into the low 60s to upper 50s,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
