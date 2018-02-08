Plan for overnight ramp closures on Loop 202 near downtown Phoenix Feb. 8

Phoenix-area drivers should plan for closures of three freeway ramps overnight Thursday while Arizona Department of Transportation maintenance crews repair guardrail and crash barriers. The following closures are scheduled to be in place from 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, to 5 a.m. Friday, Feb. 9:
- The westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) ramps to eastbound Interstate 10 and northbound State Route 51 (Piestewa Freeway) will be closed. Drivers can remain on westbound Loop 202 to westbound I-10, and then use the Seventh Street exit to access eastbound I-10. Drivers can use the eastbound I-10 connecting ramp to SR 51.
- The westbound I-10 on ramp at 32nd Street will be closed. Drivers can use 40th Street instead.
ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around maintenance personnel and equipment.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or e-mail Projects@azdot.gov. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except when driving.