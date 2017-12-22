Plan for Interstate 10 restrictions overnight at Gila River Bridge south of Chandler

Drivers who use Interstate 10 south of Chandler should plan for an overnight restriction on the Gila River Bridge. The bridge is about 25 miles south of Chandler on the Gila River Indian Community.

I-10 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction on the bridge from 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, to 4 a.m. Friday, Dec. 22, while Arizona Department of Transportation crews do cleanup work.

Drivers should allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and use caution when approaching and traveling through the work zone.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or email Projects@azdot.gov. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

