Parts of southbound I-17 in Phoenix restricted at night this week

Sections of southbound Interstate 17 will be narrowed to one lane in Phoenix overnight this week for overhead sign work, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
While the following I-17 restrictions are in place, drivers should allow extra travel time and use caution when approaching and traveling through work zones:
- Southbound I-17 narrowed to one lane overnight between Northern Avenue and Camelback Road from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday (Nov. 15) for overhead sign work.
- Southbound I-17 narrowed to one lane overnight between Bethany Home and McDowell roads from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 16) for overhead sign work.
- Southbound I-17 narrowed to one lane overnight between Thomas Road and the I-10 “Stack” interchange from 10 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday (Nov. 17) for overhead sign work. The following ramps will be closed during overnight hours for installation work on the pilot I-17 wrong-way vehicle detection and alert system:
- North- and southbound I-17 on-ramps at Indian School Road closed overnight from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday (Nov. 15). The northbound I-17 on-ramp at Glendale Avenue and northbound frontage road between Colter Street and Missouri Avenue also closed.
- North- and southbound I-17 on-ramps at Camelback Road closed overnight from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 16). The southbound I-17 on-ramp at Glendale Avenue closed.
- Southbound I-17 on-ramp at Yorkshire Drive and southbound off-ramp at Thunderbird Road closed overnight from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday (Nov. 17).
