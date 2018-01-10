Overnight closures of ramps connecting Loop 101, Loop 202

Crews from the Arizona Department of Transportation are scheduled to complete streetlight maintenance at night that will require closures of the ramps from southbound Loop 101 to Loop 202. Drivers should allow extra travel time and use alternate routes while the following overnight restrictions are in place:
- The southbound Loop 101 to east- and westbound Loop 202 connecting ramps will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10 and Thursday, Jan. 11. The ramps are scheduled to re-open at 5 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12. Detour: Use Rio Salado Parkway. Drivers also can exit southbound Loop 101 at McKellips Road and travel east to Loop 202 or travel west and use southbound McClintock Drive to access westbound Loop 202. The work was also done the nights of Jan. 8 and 9.
