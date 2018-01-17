Overnight closures Jan. 17-19 of southbound Loop 101 ramps to Loop 202 in Tempe

Crews from the Arizona Department of Transportation are scheduled to complete streetlight maintenance over two nights this week that will require closures of the ramps from southbound Loop 101 to Loop 202 in the Tempe area. Drivers should allow extra travel time and use alternate routes while the following overnight restrictions are in place:
- The southbound Loop 101 ramps to east- and westbound Loop 202 will be closed overnight from 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17 to 5 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 18 and again from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday, Jan. 19. Detour: Drivers can exit southbound Loop 101 at Rio Salado Parkway and turn east to northbound Dobson Road or west to northbound McClintock Drive in order to reach Loop 202.
