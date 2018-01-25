Plan for overnight closure of Interstate 10 40th Street exit in Phoenix

Crews from the Arizona Department of Transportation are scheduled to complete exit ramp improvements and traffic control changes this week by re-striping and re-signing the westbound I-10 40th Street off-ramp in Phoenix. Work is scheduled to occur overnight Thursday and drivers should plan for the following restriction:
- The westbound I-10 40th Street exit will be closed from 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25 to 5 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26. Detour: Use the 32nd Street exit instead.
The project, which aims to improve safety and traffic flow, includes changing the existing “no right turn on red” configuration to a continuous, free-flow right-turn lane onto northbound 40th Street. Learn more on the project web site.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.
For more information, call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or e-mail Projects@azdot.gov. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.