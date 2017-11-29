Overcast, possible light rain Nov. 29

Daytime highs will slowly warm into the 76˚F-79˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Plan on overcast skies for most of the day with perhaps some sprinkles later on into the evening/overnight hours. Daytime highs will slowly warm into the 76˚F-79˚F range around the Valley. Variable winds will remain in the light category with no gusts of any consequence. Another weak disturbance will move across the region overnight Wednesday and into Thursday. Plan on little change in the forecast for Thursday though with highs hovering in the upper 70s to around 80˚F with partly cloudy skies lingering into the afternoon hours,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
