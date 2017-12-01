Overcast Dec. 1, sunnier Dec. 2-3

Daytime highs will remain in the 77˚F-80˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“For (Dec. 1) plan on lingering cloud cover for much of the day. Daytime highs will remain in the 77˚F-80˚F range around the Valley. Variable winds will continue to remain in the light category with no gusts to contend with. Sunnier conditions will return on Saturday and continue into Sunday. Highs both days should reach the upper 70s to low 80s making for a pleasant weekend. Early next week plan on another cooling trend and increasing cloud cover/breezes pending our next weather disturbance,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to https://www.maricopa.gov/672/Learn-About-FCD.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.