Northbound Loop 202 Santan Freeway restricted north of Elliot Road late Feb. 13

The northbound lanes of Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) will be restricted Tuesday night, Feb. 13, north of Elliot Road in Mesa. Arizona Department of Transportation crews will be removing a temporary work zone safety barrier. The restrictions are scheduled as follows:
- Northbound Loop 202 will be narrowed to one lane from Elliot Road to the US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14. Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution and watch for construction crews and equipment in the area.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or e-mail Projects@azdot.gov. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except when driving.