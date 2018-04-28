New state portal streamlines process for petition circulators

Arizona Secretary of State Michele Reagan has launched a portal to allow petition circulators to register electronically with her office.
The circulator portal can be accessed at go.azsos.gov/circulatorportal.
“The Legislature has sought to protect the integrity of the petition process in Arizona by imposing reasonable regulations on petition circulators,” Ms. Reagan stated in a release. “Our new Candidate Portal achieves that legislative objective by providing more information than ever before about petition circulators, while at the same time easing the burden of registration and reducing red tape for everybody.”
According to law, all paid circulators of a statewide ballot measure, and nonresident circulators of any type of petition, are required to register with the Secretary of State’s Office prior to collecting signatures. Circulators were previously required to fill out paper forms and submit them to the office for processing. Each form was individually reviewed, and the information was later re-typed and posted to the website for the public to view.
The new portal automates the registration process. Once a circulator establishes an account and receives a Circulator ID number by email, they can then add and drop various ballot measure and candidate petitions at convenient times for them, the release stated.
Circulator registration information is then automatically updated on the state website in real time.
Ms. Reagan’s office has issued a new Petition Circulator Training Guide to provide the most up-to-date information about the law pertaining to petition circulation.
