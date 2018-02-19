MVD: Before purchasing, check a vehicle’s history to avoid potential fraud

The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division is cautioning consumers to protect themselves from potential fraud when buying a car.
ADOT recommends consumers research the vehicle — including its title and history — before buying it, Ralene Whitmer, MVD title and registration specialist, said in a press release.
“Reputable dealers will always be willing to provide this information, and that same standard should be expected of anyone who sells a vehicle in a private sale,” Ms. Whitmer said.
A vehicle’s title will include information about its origin and whether it’s been stolen, water-damaged, wrecked, destroyed or suffered other damage.
In addition, some titles will be stamped “Export Only.” This means they were purchased by a dealer from out-of-state or a foreign country and they cannot be legally sold in Arizona, according to the release.
“Dealers or individuals who attempt to sell vehicles with an Export Only title stamp within Arizona are breaking the law,” Ms. Whitmer said. “Those vehicles can only be sold where the dealer is actually licensed. We have seen problems with this in Arizona communities that border Mexico and other U.S. states.”
Customers can get more information about title, registration and tips on buying and selling vehicles at www.azdot.gov/mvd at the Vehicle Services section.