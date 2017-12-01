Groundbreaking held for large industrial facility near Falcon Field and Boeing in Mesa

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Nov. 28 for Falcon Field Business Center, 3110 N. Greenfield Road in Mesa, a 96,000-square foot speculative industrial facility designed to attract manufacturing and/or distribution users to the Falcon Field District.
“Falcon Field Business Center will be an excellent addition to Mesa,” Mesa Mayor John Giles said in a press release. “The decision by EastGroup Properties to bring a new light industrial facility for aerospace and defense companies to the Falcon Field District is a great endorsement of our business-friendly environment.”
The development will be near Falcon Field Airport, Boeing and the Loop 202, providing easy access to all parts of the Valley.
“The future of the Falcon Field District continues to shine brightly as we add another feather in its cap with the addition of the Falcon Field Business Center,” Mesa Vice Mayor David Luna said in the release. “The city of Mesa is committed to adding great companies to our portfolio of businesses and to be as business friendly of a community as possible. This facility will have a positive impact on achieving those goals.”
EastGroup Properties, which is developing and managing the project, is targeting aerospace, defense, light assembly, distribution and e-commerce businesses as future tenants.
“EastGroup Properties is pleased to be bringing its state-of-the art manufacturing/distribution product to the City of Mesa. We look forward to working with the City to attract businesses to the Falcon Field District,” EastGroup Properties Vice President Mike Sacco said in the release.
Construction of the facility is expected to be completed in May. Once fully leased, Falcon Field Business Center is expected to have at least 110 employees.
Lee & Associates Arizona is responsible for the marketing of the new project.