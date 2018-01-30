Jan. 30 forecast: 78˚F-80˚F range

Daytime highs will take a small step back into the 78˚F-80˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“For (Jan. 30) plan (on) mostly sunny skies mixed with passing high clouds. Daytime highs will take a small step back into the 78˚F-80˚F range around the Valley mostly. East winds will ease back into the light category (2-8 mph range) with no gusts of any consequence. Heading into Wednesday, plan on another near repeat with sunny conditions, temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s and dry conditions. The broken-record forecast will continue for the remainder of the work week and likely into this upcoming weekend,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to https://www.maricopa.gov/672/Learn-About-FCD.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.