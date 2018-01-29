Jan. 29 forecast: 81˚F-84˚F range

Possible record-setting heat is the cards with afternoon temperatures warming into the 81˚F-84˚F range around the Valley with upper 70s across the higher terrain locales, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“The main weather story this week will be unseasonably warm temperatures across the state. Looking at the big picture, a strong area of high pressure will remain firmly in place across the Desert Southwest through the majority of the week lending to dry conditions and mostly sunny skies. Highs today will easily eclipse the 80˚F mark while also making a run at the daily record max temperature of 83˚F set back in 1935. Little change in the weather pattern is expected the rest of the week with daily highs at or just below the 80˚F mark through at least Friday. For today plan on clear and sunny skies across the region. Possible record-setting heat is the cards with afternoon temperatures warming into the 81˚F-84˚F range around the Valley with upper 70s across the higher terrain locales. East/northeast winds will be breezy in the 7-14 mph range with gusts around 20 mph throughout the day and into this evening. Overnight lows will dip into the low 50s around the urban corridor under clear skies and breezy winds,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
