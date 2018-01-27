Jan. 27 forecast: High of 74°F

The daytime high on Saturday is projected to reach 74°F followed by 80°F on Sunday, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“The forecast for this weekend remains on track with above-average temperatures expected. It won’t take long before temperatures begin to climb, with the high on Saturday projected to reach 74°F followed by 80°F on Sunday. Weekend lows will hover in the mid-to-upper 40s. Expect mostly sunny skies and clear nights, with the possibility of some mild late afternoon/evening breezes,” Waters / Agahi of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to https://www.maricopa.gov/672/Learn-About-FCD.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.