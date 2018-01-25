Jan. 25 forecast: 73˚F-75˚F range

Daytime highs will be in the 73˚F-75˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“For (Jan. 25) expecting a near repeat temperature-wise with highs remaining in the 73˚F-75˚F range around the Valley. There’ll be a modest uptick in passing high clouds into the afternoon/evening associated with the aforementioned disturbance into Friday morning. Variable winds will hover in the 3-8 mph range with no gusts of any consequence. Heading into Friday, daytime highs will take a small step back into the upper 60s to low 70s under mostly sunny skies and no winds of any consequence. Warmer temperatures will return over the upcoming weekend,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to https://www.maricopa.gov/672/Learn-About-FCD.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.