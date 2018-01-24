Jan. 24 forecast: 73˚F-75˚F range

Daytime highs will be in the 73˚F-75˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“There’s little change in the pattern and resulting forecast through Thursday with above-average temperatures and generally quiet weather conditions in place across the region. A dry weather disturbance will clip the lower Great Basin overnight Thursday into Friday bringing a weak cold front and modest cooling to end the work week. Looking ahead to the weekend, high pressure will quickly rebuild across the Desert Southwest and temperatures will jump back well into the 70s with possible low 80s by Sunday and into Monday. For today plan on mainly sunny skies across the region with some increased breezes. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the 73˚F-75˚F range around the Valley with upper 60s to lower 70s across the higher terrain locales. East/northeast winds will hover in the 5-10 mph range with localized breezy afternoon/evening conditions gusts 15-20 mph. Overnight lows will dip into the mid 40s around the urban corridor under mostly clear skies and easing winds. For tomorrow expecting a near repeat temperature-wise with highs remaining in the 73˚F-75˚F range around the Valley. There’ll be a modest uptick in passing high clouds into the afternoon/evening associated with the aforementioned disturbance into Friday morning. Variable winds will hover in the 3-8 mph range with no gusts of any consequence. Heading into Friday, daytime highs will take a small step back into the upper 60s to low 70s under mostly sunny skies and no winds of any consequence. Warmer temperatures will return over the upcoming weekend,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
