Jan. 23 forecast: 69˚F-71˚F range

Daytime highs will rebound into the 69˚F-71˚F range around the Valley., according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“For (Jan. 23) plan on a return to mainly sunny skies across the region. Daytime highs will rebound into the 69˚F-71˚F range around the Valley. Variable winds will remain in the 2-8 mph range with localized afternoon/evening gusts around 10-15 mph. The warming trend kicks into high gear for Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure rebuilds across the region. Daily highs are forecast to reach the mid-70s under mainly sunny skies both days to go along with dry conditions,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to https://www.maricopa.gov/672/Learn-About-FCD.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.