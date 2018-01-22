Jan. 22 forecast: 61˚F-63˚F range

Afternoon temperatures will remain limited to the 61˚F-63˚F range around the Valley with upper 50s across the higher terrain locales, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Our weekend winter weather disturbance has long since exited the region, but the cold air mass left in its wake will continue to affect the region before warmer conditions return by mid-week. Looking at the big picture, weak high pressure will develop across the region over the next few days lending to a general warming trend. Daily highs will remain in the 60s today before rebounding to near 70˚F tomorrow and then back into the mid-70s by Wednesday. It’s worth noting overnight lows will continue to be chilly dipping into the low 40s to upper 30s each night. Otherwise, plan on an uptick high clouds today with mainly sunny skies and dry conditions through the remainder of the period. For today plan on partly sunny skies with passing high clouds. Afternoon temperatures will remain limited to the 61˚F-63˚F range around the Valley with upper 50s across the higher terrain locales. Variable winds will generally hover in the 2-8mph range with localized afternoon/evening gusts around 10-15mph. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 30s around the urban corridor under clear skies and calm/light winds,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to https://www.maricopa.gov/672/Learn-About-FCD.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.