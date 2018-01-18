Jan. 18 forecast: 72˚F-74˚F range

Daytime temperatures on Jan. 18 will climb a few degrees into the 72˚F-74˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Looking ahead, our next disturbance will affect the region Friday night into Saturday bringing a drastic drop in temperatures and breezy/windy conditions. Unfortunately, moisture will (be) hard to come by and only spotty precipitation chances are expected with the focus across the higher terrain areas north and east of the Valley on Saturday. For (Jan. 18) plan on mostly sunny skies with a few passing high clouds. Daytime temperatures will climb a few degrees into the 72˚F-74˚F range around the Valley. Variable winds will generally remain in the 3-8 mph range with no gusts of any consequence throughout the day. Friday looks to be the warmest day of the week thanks to warm-air advection ahead of Saturday’s disturbance. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 70s even with increasing high clouds throughout the day. As mentioned above, a strong cold front will arrive on Saturday bringing a sharp drop in temperatures, breezy/windy conditions and light showers to portions of the county before exiting the region on Sunday. Highs will remain limited to the upper 50s to low 60s both Saturday and Sunday with chilly overnight lows in the 30s,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to https://www.maricopa.gov/672/Learn-About-FCD.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.