Jan. 16 forecast: 69˚F-72˚F range

Afternoon temperatures for Jan. 16 will warm into the 69˚F-72˚F range around the Valley with mid to upper 60s across the higher terrain locales, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“After a rather warm holiday weekend expect a modest cool down today and tomorrow along with an uptick in breezes courtesy of a weak disturbance passing through the Desert Southwest. Moving ahead, high pressure will briefly rebuild across the region for Thursday and Friday lending to a return of mid-70s and sunny conditions. Big changes are then expected into this coming weekend as a stronger disturbance and attendant cold-front usher in a much cold air mass, windy conditions and perhaps some light rain chances across portions of the county starting on Saturday. For today plan on partly sunny skies mixed with passing mid and high clouds. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the 69˚F-72˚F range around the Valley with mid to upper 60s across the higher terrain locales. East/northeast winds will be breezy at times in the 7-15 mph range and gusts around 20 mph. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 40s around the urban corridor under partly cloudy skies and continuing breezy conditions,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to https://www.maricopa.gov/672/Learn-About-FCD.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.