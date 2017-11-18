Interstate 17 ramp closures scheduled this weekend for wrong-way vehicle detection project

Drivers should plan for mostly overnight ramp closures along Interstate 17 this weekend as work continues to install the pilot wrong-way vehicle detection and warning system.
The southbound I-17 on-ramp at Bethany Home Road and the southbound I-17 off-ramp at Thomas Road will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, until 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 18. The northbound I-17 frontage road between Encanto Boulevard and Thomas Road will also be closed during these times. Drivers should plan for possible delays and use alternate routes.
No major restrictions are planned for this project during the Thanksgiving travel week.
For more information about this project, visit www.azdot.gov/projects/central-district-projects/i-17-wrong-way-detection-system.
For more information, please call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or email Projects@azdot.gov.