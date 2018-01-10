Forecast: Cooler temperatures in the middle 60s

The southern zones will be mostly sunny this afternoon with cooler temperatures – in the middle 60s, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Today – after a night of much-needed showers and even some embedded thunderstorms, our storm system is exiting rapidly to the east. There are still a few isolated showers in the far-eastern County as of this writing, but they won’t amount to much. There is a small chance for isolated storm development across the northern zones through this evening, but rainfall amounts will be trivial. The southern zones will be mostly sunny this afternoon with cooler temperatures – in the middle 60s. Overnight lows will range from the mid-40s north to around 50 in the big city,” S. Waters of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to https://www.maricopa.gov/672/Learn-About-FCD.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.