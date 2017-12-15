Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey orders flags at half-staff for fallen El Mirage police officer

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Dec. 13 ordered that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff to honor the life of fallen El Mirage Police Officer Paul Lazinsky. Flags will also be lowered on the day of Officer Lazinsky’s interment, which has not been set.
“Officer Lazinsky dedicated his life to service, first in our military then in law enforcement. His tragic death is a reminder of the sacrifices our law enforcement make each time they put on their uniform and head out the door,” Gov. Ducey said in a press release. “My sincere condolences go out to the family and loved ones of Officer Lazinsky, as well as the entire El Mirage community. In honor of Officer Lazinsky’s life and service, I’ve ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff effective immediately.”