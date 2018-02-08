Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey orders flags at half-staff for 1st Sgt. Nicholas S. Amsberry of Mesa

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on the morning of Feb. 7 ordered that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff effective immediately to honor the life of 1st Sgt. Nicholas S. Amsberry of Mesa who died Monday in Germany. 1st Sgt. Amsberry was deployed to the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in support of operation Atlantic Resolve. Flags will also be lowered on the day of 1st Sgt. Amsberry’s interment, which has not been set.
“My sincere condolences go out to the family and loved ones of 1st Sgt. Amsberry. We are grateful for his service and sacrifice in defense of our country,” Gov. Ducey said in the release. “In honor of 1st Sgt. Amsberry’s life and service, I’ve ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff effective immediately.”
He died Feb. 4, according to the U.S. Army at https://www.army.mil/article/200137/death_of_fort_riley_soldier_deployed_to_germany.