Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey orders flags at half-staff following Parkland, Florida, shooting
In coordination with a presidential proclamation, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Feb. 15 ordered that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff immediately until sunset, Monday, Feb. 19, in honor of the victims of the Parkland, Florida, shooting.
“Our hearts and prayers go out to the victims and everyone impacted by this horrific tragedy,” Gov. Ducey said in a press release. “In honor and remembrance of them, flags at all state buildings will be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Monday, Feb. 19.”
