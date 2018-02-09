Feb. 9-10 forecast: Sunny and clear

Daytime highs will warm into the 80˚F-82˚F range around the Valley., according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“For (Feb. 9) plan on clear and sunny skies across the region. Daytime highs will warm into the 80˚F-82˚F range around the Valley. Variable winds will hover in the 2-7 mph range with no gusts of any consequence. Heading into Saturday, plan on partly sunny skies mixed with passing high clouds. Highs will remain in the low 80s along with some increased afternoon/evening breezes. A dry cold front will sweep across the region early on Sunday knocking temperatures back into the low to mid 70s. Near normal temperatures should continue into Monday/Tuesday with possible unsettled weather arriving after mid-week,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County. “Moving into the extended forecast, models depict a series of disturbances moving across the Desert Southwest into the heart of next week. The first system is set to arrive on Sunday bringing only a modest cool down (highs back into the 70s). Guidance then shows follow-up disturbances and even possible rain chances later next week.”
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to https://www.maricopa.gov/672/Learn-About-FCD.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.