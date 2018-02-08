Feb. 8 forecast: Sunny and clear

Daytime highs will warm a degree or two into the 80˚F-82˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“For (Feb. 8) plan on another healthy dosing of sun with clear skies on tap. Daytime highs will warm a degree or two into the 80˚F-82˚F range around the Valley. Variable winds will hover in the 2-7 mph range with occasional gusts around 10-15 mph into the evening hours. High pressure will remain in place to finish out the work week and into Saturday with generally sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Looking farther ahead, model guidance continues to hint at a minor cool down on Sunday potentially followed by unsettled weather into early next week,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to https://www.maricopa.gov/672/Learn-About-FCD.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.