Feb. 7 forecast: 78˚F-80˚F range

Afternoon temperatures will warm into the 78˚F-80˚F range around the Valley with mid to upper 70s across the higher terrain locales, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Monday’s forecast remains on track for today and through the rest of the work week with high pressure in control across the Desert Southwest. Daily high temperatures will exhibit very little change with values hovering around the 80˚F mark through the period. Otherwise, plan on clear and sunny skies with continuing dry conditions. Looking farther ahead, model guidance is still calling for a cooling trend beginning Sunday and into next week. Several disturbances may also affect the region during that time with possible precipitation chances. For today plan on clear and sunny skies across the region. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the 78˚F-80˚F range around the Valley with mid to upper 70s across the higher terrain locales. East/northeast winds will be breezy at times through late afternoon in the 7-14 mph range before easing back into the light category tonight. Overnight lows will dip into the low 50s to upper 40s around the urban corridor under clear skies,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to https://www.maricopa.gov/672/Learn-About-FCD.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.