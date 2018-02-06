Feb. 6 forecast: 79˚F-81˚F

Daytime highs will be a near repeat of yesterday’s readings in the 79˚F-81˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“For (Feb. 6) plan on clear and sunny skies across the region. Daytime highs will be a near repeat of (yesterday’s) readings in the 79˚F-81˚F range around the Valley. Variable winds will continue to remain in the light category with no gusts of any consequence throughout the day. Heading into mid-week high pressure will shift inland bringing a modest increase in daily highs along with localized breezy conditions by Thursday. In general though plan on low 80s around the Valley with mainly sunny skies,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to https://www.maricopa.gov/672/Learn-About-FCD.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.