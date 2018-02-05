Feb. 5 forecast: 79˚F-81˚F

Afternoon temperatures will warm into the 79˚F-81˚F range around the Valley with upper 70s across the higher terrain locales, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“It’s a new week, but a similar weather pattern in place will lead to little change in the forecast through Friday. As you may have guessed, daily temperatures will remain well above average with continuing dry conditions. High pressure in place just off the west coast of California will continue to be the main driver through the period, despite several weak disturbances moving across the Great Basin region. Looking farther ahead, model guidance does show some signs of the Pacific ridge breaking down by this weekend with the most likely result being a trend towards cooler temperatures. For today plan on mostly sunny skies mixed with some passing high clouds. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the 79˚F-81˚F range around the Valley with upper 70s across the higher terrain locales. Variable winds will remain in the 2-7 mph range before becoming calm late tonight. Overnight lows will dip into the low 50s to upper 40s around the urban corridor under mostly clear skies,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to https://www.maricopa.gov/672/Learn-About-FCD.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.