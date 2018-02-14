Valentine’s Day forecast: Widespread rain showers in the afternoon

Plan on a quiet and cloudy start to the day before increasing rain chances into the afternoon, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Looking ahead, our next active period will arrive (Feb. 14) late afternoon lasting into Thursday morning as the bulk of our upper-level disturbance moves inland and across Arizona. A well-defined feed of subtropical moisture will accompany the system lending to general rains across southcentral Arizona. Latest guidance depicts anywhere from 0.25”-0.50” across the Phoenix Valley with 0.50”-1.25” across higher terrain areas north and east of the Valley by Thursday mid-day. We’re not anticipating any flooding issues due to the lower intensity/longer duration nature of this event,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County. “For (Feb. 14) plan on a quiet and cloudy start to the day before increasing rain chances into the afternoon. Daytime highs will step back into the 66˚F-68˚F range around the Valley. South/southwest winds generally remain in the 2-8 mph range with no gusts of any consequence. As highlighted above, deeper moisture will quickly move into the region (in the) afternoon/evening along with widespread rain showers. Activity will continue through the overnight hours into Thursday morning before tapering off through the day. Highs on Thursday will remain relegated to the mid-60s before general clearing and a modest warming trend into Friday.”
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to https://www.maricopa.gov/672/Learn-About-FCD.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.