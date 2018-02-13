Feb. 13 forecast: Lingering shower activity in morning

Daytime highs will warm a few degrees into the 68˚F-70˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“For (Feb. 13) plan on lingering shower activity through the morning hours before drier conditions into the afternoon/evening. Daytime highs will warm a few degrees into the 68˚F-70˚F range around the Valley. South/southeast winds will hover in the 5-10 mph range with localized gusts around 15 mph. Unsettled weather will continue into Wednesday as the bulk of the system moves inland across Arizona. Plan on cloudier conditions with increasing shower/rain chances into the evening hours. Afternoon highs should remain limited to the mid to upper 60s around the Valley. As of now, this period marks the best opportunity for widespread rain across the region,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to https://www.maricopa.gov/672/Learn-About-FCD.
