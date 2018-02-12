Feb. 12 forecast: Light showers late in the day

Afternoon temperatures will remain limited to the 66˚F-68˚F range around the Valley with low to mid 60s across the higher terrain locales, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“For today plan on cloudier conditions throughout the day. Afternoon temperatures will remain limited to the 66˚F-68˚F range around the Valley with low to mid 60s across the higher terrain locales. South/southeast winds will be breezy in the 7-14 mph range with gusts around 20 mph. Light showers will develop later today into the overnight hours with the focus across northern higher terrain portions of the county leading to measurable totals. Rain across the Valley/lower deserts will be more hit or miss with some locations seeing a trace to a few hundredths of an inch. Otherwise, overnight lows will dip into the mid to low 50s with breezy conditions continuing,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to https://www.maricopa.gov/672/Learn-About-FCD.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.