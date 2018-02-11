Feb. 11 forecast: high near 74°F

High temperatures for Sunday are to be near 74°F and lows in the upper 40s, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Sunday’s temperatures will be much milder and near average, with a forecast high near 74°F and lows in the upper 40s. For the majority of the weekend, expect mostly sunny skies with the occasional batch of high clouds. In addition to cooler temperatures, the passing of Sunday’s dry cold front will bring an uptick in breezes to the Valley and possibly some occasional gusts in the higher terrain. Models suggest the possibility of some rain activity returning to central Arizona after the start of the work week,” Waters/Agahi of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
