Eastbound Loop 202 to southbound Loop 101 ramp in Tempe closed late Friday night

Crews from the Arizona Department of Transportation will be working late Friday night to repair damaged guardrail along the eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) ramp to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) in Tempe. The work will require an overnight closure of the ramp. Drivers should allow extra travel time and use alternate routes while the following restrictions are in place:
- The eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) ramp to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) in Tempe will be closed overnight from 11:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, to 5 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20. Detour: Drivers can exit eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound McClintock Drive and use eastbound Rio Salado Parkway or University Drive to access southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway).
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or e-mail Projects@azdot.gov. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.