Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) work zone restrictions in Mesa start this weekend

Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) will be narrowed to one lane late Friday night, Feb. 23, between Higley and Power roads in Mesa. Arizona Department of Transportation crews will be installing a temporary work zone safety barrier in advance of guardrail replacement work. The restrictions are scheduled as follows:
- Eastbound Loop 202 will be narrowed to one lane between Higley and Power roads from 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, to 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24. Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution and watch for construction crews and equipment in the area.
- That section of the eastbound Loop 202 will then be narrowed to two lanes for approximately one week, from 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, to 3:30 a.m. Sunday, March 4, for guardrail-installation work. Use caution when traveling through the work zone.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or email Projects@azdot.gov. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except when driving.