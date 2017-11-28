Easier way to submit use-tax payments

Arizona Department of Revenue is making it easier for consumers to submit use tax to the department by creating the Arizona Individual Consumer Use Tax Payment Voucher.
Individuals are required to pay use tax on out-of-state purchases for personal use and paid no tax, or paid another state’s sales tax, or excise tax, at a rate that is less than the Arizona use tax rate.
Region codes, business codes and tax rates information can be found at www.azdor.gov.
For more information about use Ttax, refer to the Use Tax Publication 610A, available at www.azdor.gov/Publications.
For assistance, call 602-255-3381 or 800-352-4090.