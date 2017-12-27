Dry, mid 70s this week

Afternoon highs will jump a few degrees into the 73˚F-75˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Plan on a return to mostly sunny skies across the region. Afternoon highs will jump a few degrees into the 73˚F-75˚F range around the Valley. Variable winds will continue to remain in the light category with no noteworthy gusts. Little change in the forecast is expected for the remainder of the work week. Weak high pressure across the region will keep skies mainly clear and well above average temperatures. Daily highs through the period will remain the middle 70s to go along with dry conditions,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to https://www.maricopa.gov/672/Learn-About-FCD.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.